Dallas

Dallas Police Car Flips During Emergency Call, Officer Hurt

Metro

A Dallas police officer was taken to a local hospital with serious head injuries after a crash Wednesday night, police say.

It happened about 10:22 p.m. as officers were responding to another officer's call for assistance with searching for a suspect. One of the responding officers lost control of their vehicle, resulting in a crash that sent the car upside down.

The South Polk and Camp Wisdom Road intersection was shut down due to the accident.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 5 mins ago

Dallas Holds Final ‘Black Lives Matter' Community Conversation

NBC 5 has requested additional details on the officer's condition.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us