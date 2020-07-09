Dallas Police Car Flips During Emergency Call, Officer Hurt

A Dallas police officer was taken to a local hospital with serious head injuries after a crash Wednesday night, police say.
It happened about 10:22 p.m. as officers were responding to another officer's call for assistance with searching for a suspect. One of the responding officers lost control of their vehicle, resulting in a crash that sent the car upside down.
The South Polk and Camp Wisdom Road intersection was shut down due to the accident.
NBC 5 has requested additional details on the officer's condition.