Dallas Police Begin Work on Crime Plan

The city's 194th murder of 2019 took place Sunday

By Jack Highberger

Assistant Dallas City Manager over public safety, Jon Fortune, told city councilmembers Monday that work would begin on a Dallas Police Department crime plan.

Police Chief U. Renee Hall, seated directly to Fortune's left, also took questions from councilmembers about crime and department staffing.

The announcement comes one day after the city of Dallas' 194th murder of 2019, which took place Sunday on Hemlock Avenue.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC 5 shows the victim, 22-year-old Mohamed Abdi Mohamed, fighting another man before he was fatally shot.

The latest crime statistics show a 19% rise in murders this year in Dallas, along with a 17% rise in robberies and 15% rise in vehicle thefts.

