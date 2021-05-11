Dallas Police Association to Unveil Memorial Honoring Animals Killed in the Line of Duty

The Dallas Police Association is unveiling a memorial on Tuesday to honor animals killed in the line of duty.

The memorial will honor both dogs in the Dallas Police Department's Canine Squad and horses in the Mounted Unit.

Active duty animals from both departments will be on hand for the unveiling.

This will be the first and only police memorial of its kind in Dallas, the Dallas Police Association said.

The memorial is set to be unveiled at 11 a.m. at 1412 Griffin Street East.