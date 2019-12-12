Dallas Police Asking for Public’s Help in Man’s Death

Police are asking for the public's help after a man's body was found badly decomposed and appears to have been killed, police said.

On Dec. 2, he was identified as Louis Davis, 41, and his body was discovered about 10:47 a.m. on Nov. 26 in the 1900 block of Sargent Road.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help. Anyone with information can contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or email john.valdez@dallascityhall.com. Refer to case no. 238500-2019.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,00 for information leading to the arrest and indictment in this felony. Tipsters can call CrimeStoppers at 214-373-8477.