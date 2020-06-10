Dallas

Dallas Police Asking for Public’s Help in Homicide Investigation

dallas-police-car-generic
Metro

The Dallas Police Homicide Unit is offering a reward for help in the investigation into the murder of 28-year-old Joseph Langly Ingram.

At about 9:45 p.m. on May 31, Dallas police officers responding to a shooting call on the 1000 block of Wheatland Road found Ingram in an apartment with several apparent gunshot wounds.

So far, homicide detectives have not revealed a motive for the killing or named any possible suspects. They are asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or via email: john.valdez@dallascityhall.com and reference case #096411-2020.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Jun 9

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

george floyd protests 26 mins ago

Watch: Professors, Parenting Expert Share How to Talk to Children About Racism in Live Chat

A $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment is being offered.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas PoliceCRIME STOPPERSjoseph langly
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us