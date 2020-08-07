Dallas Police Asking for Public's Help Finding Burglary Suspect

Dallas police is asking the public for help identifying a burglary suspect from the Garibaldi Bazaar on July 11.

Images and video depict a man breaking the rear passenger window and opening the door of the complainant's White Chevy Silverado and stealing tools.

The police say the suspect is a Hispanic male, approximately 18-years-old, wearing a black t-shirt with a white Nike logo and blue jeans.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call Detective H. Duran Bowen with the Dallas Police Department Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0118. The case number is 121633-2020.