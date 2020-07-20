Dallas Police Asking for Information After Driver Assaulted on Highway

The Dallas Sheriff Department is asking for help in finding individuals involved in a highway assault of a man that was caught on video.

Investigators say the incident happened Wednesday, July 15 near the Red Bird area at Interstate Highway 20 and Intestate Highway 35 in Dallas County.

The driver of the car and pick-up truck were involved in a crash.

According to officials, the man in the truck tried to exchange insurance information with the other party when one of the men attacked the driver of the pick-up.

The video was captured by a passerby and several who saw the attack tried to help the victim.