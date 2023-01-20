Dallas Police Asking for Help Identifying Truck's Driver in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Dallas Police are searching for the owner of a GMC pickup they say is involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred in Dallas along South Marsalis Avenue at about 3:35 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police said the driver of the truck, possibly a 2005-2010 GMC pickup, made an improper, sharp turn onto an RL Thornton service road, ended up on the sidewalk and struck a man.

The man who was hit died at the scene. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet confirmed his identity.

Police are asking for identifying the driver and shared photographs taken from surveillance video at a gas station on Marsalis Avenue they said show the truck involved in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vehicle Crimes Detective Jearlynn Jackson at 214-608-6014 or jearlynn.jackson@dallaspolice.gov. Please reference case number 010360-2023. Tipsters who share information with Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.