Dallas Police ask public to help find man wanted in fatal shooting in downtown Dallas

On Thursday, the Dallas Police Department posted a picture and the name of the man they said is wanted for murder in the deadly shooting of a woman in downtown Dallas.

Dallas PD said they need the public's help locating Kendrick Finch, 34, who is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting.

According to a news release from Dallas Police, at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 5, officers responded to the 1800 block of Main Street for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been shot.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported both victims to the hospital, according to police.

Police said Ashlee Long, 28, died from her injuries. Dallas PD did not release any other details regarding the other person injured.

Long's family said they're heartbroken and are pleading with the community to come forward with information to find the suspected shooter.

Long's murder was one of two to happen in the central business district in nearly one week.

On Thursday, Dallas Police named 24-year-old Thomas Boose as the victim in a deadly shooting in the 400 block of North Harwood Street on April 13.

Longtime downtown resident James Gable was one of several neighbors jolted awake by the Main Street shooting. He said what feels like a recent rash of high-profile crimes has him approaching his neighborhood in a different way.

“Maybe spaces and places that I wouldn't have given a thought to before as being some place where I need to be on guard or might be a little bit dangerous, I think it's become more evident that I do need to be on my guard and I do need to be more careful as I'm walking around," said Gable.

Chief of Public Safety for Downtown Dallas Inc., Larry Gordon, said despite recent events, numbers show crime is actually trending down in the CBD.

“A lot of those crimes are one-offs, but if you look at crime as a whole, it's down 30%," said Gordon.

Gordon said DDI is working closely with the Dallas Police Department, which has about 100 police officers on patrol in the district.

That includes a nighttime task force that launched in November. A daytime task force rolls out May 1..

Still, some are calling for more to be done.

“I would love to see a greater police presence downtown and for them to be more active in preventing the kind of things that have happened over the last several weeks versus reacting to what has happened," said Gable.

Anyone with information on Finch's whereabouts can contact Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this and other felony offenses.