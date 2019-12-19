Dallas Police Ask for the Public’s Help to Identify Suspected Auto Thieves

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect accused of auto theft.

According to Dallas Police, an individual driving a White Ford tow truck stole a vehicle from 1110 South Cesar Chavez Boulevard on December 3rd.

Police say they believe that individuals in a black Ford Escape and a white Chevrolet Tahoe served as "look outs" while helping the tow truck driver enter the property and take the vehicle.

Police believe the tow truck may have been used in additional offenses, police said.

Security footage shows that the tow truck does not appears to have markings displayed.

Dallas police say that all tow trucks should have the company name, phone number, and address affixed to their truck, along with their identification number.

Anyone with information related to this tow truck or suspects in this crime should call Detective J. Lopez at 214-671-3524 or email john.lopez@dallascityhall.com.