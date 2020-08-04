Dallas Police Ask for Public's Help Locating Suspect in Fatal Hit-And-Run

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in solving a vehicular crime on Friday.

According to police, a pedestrian was crossing Cockrell Hill Road just north of West Davis Street at approximately 6:20 a.m.

While the pedestrian was crossing the street, a black 2018 or 2019 model SUV was traveling northbound on Cockrell Hill Road and struck the pedestrian, police said.

Police said pedestrian died as a result of the collision.

The suspect vehicle did not stop, render aid, or provide any information to the victim, and instead continued northbound on Cockrell Hill Road.

According to police, the SUV is said to be missing a windshield wiper.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the black SUV that struck the pedestrian should contact Detective Sammy Shaw in the Dallas Police Department's Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-671-0019.