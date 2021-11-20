Dallas

Dallas Police Ask for Public's Help Investigating Fatal Shooting of 32-Year-Old

NBC 5 News

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Friday night.

According to Dallas police, at approximately 7:26 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at 9607 Wickersham Drive.

Police said when officers arrived, they located the victim, 32-year-old Miguel Angel Villela-Cruz, sitting inside his vehicle.

The victim had suffered a single gunshot wound from an unknown suspect, police said.

According to police, the suspect, who was possibly wearing a green shirt, fled the scene before to officers arrived.

Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the circumstances surrounding this murder are unknown and the shooting is still under investigation.

Homicide detectives are asking for the public's assistance regarding this murder and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective Ronald Kramer, via email at ronald.kramer@dallacityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

