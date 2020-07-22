Dallas

Dallas Police Ask for Public's Help in Homicide Investigation

A 52-year-old man was found dead in an apparent homicide on Tuesday, the Dallas Police Department said.

According to Dallas police, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 6700 block of Prosper Street regarding an unresponsive male. Officers responded and found Reginald Lefall, 52, who police said "appeared to have suffered from homicidal violence."

Lefall was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Brian Tabor at brian.tabor@dallascityhall.com or 214-671-3605 and reference case #127662-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment at the number 214-373-TIPS (8477).

