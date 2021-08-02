Dallas Police Ask for Public's Help Identifying Fatal Hit-and-Run Suspect

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run incident.

According to police, the suspect vehicle was involved in a deadly incident in the 900 block of Botham Jean Boulevard and Canton Street on July 11 at approximately 2:41 a.m.

One person was killed in the crash, and several others were injured, police said.

Police said the suspect was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado Z71 pick-up truck with black rims and a lift kit.

According to police, the suspect is described as a male in his early 20s. He is about 5'7" and has a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored jeans.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

A female occupant in the suspect vehicle was wearing a tie-dye strapless dress, police said. Another male occupant in the suspect vehicle was wearing dark-colored clothes.

Police said the suspect and occupants fled on foot from the crash location.

The suspect and his vehicle may have been involved in another unrelated disturbance or minor accident prior to this hit-and-run incident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect should contact Detective Kenneth Watson via phone at 214-671-0015 or via email at kenneth.watson@dallascityhall.com.