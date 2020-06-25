Dallas

Dallas Police Ask For Public's Help Finding Suspected Burglars

The two suspected burglars took several cases of food and drink

Dallas Burglary Suspects
The Dallas Police Department is asking for help identifying these two suspected burglars.

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two burglary suspects.

The suspected burglars broke into a restaurant's storage container on June 10 in the 1000 block of S. Buckner Blvd. They took several cases of food and drink items and loaded them into a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals is being asked to call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).

