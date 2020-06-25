Dallas Police Ask For Public's Help Finding Suspected Burglars

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two burglary suspects.

The suspected burglars broke into a restaurant's storage container on June 10 in the 1000 block of S. Buckner Blvd. They took several cases of food and drink items and loaded them into a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identity of the individuals is being asked to call Detective T. French with the Dallas Police Southeast Investigative Unit at 214-671-0112, or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477).

