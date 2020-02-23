Dallas

Dallas Police Ask for Public’s Help Finding 23-Year-Old Critically Missing Man

Izaak Chadis was last seen in the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue on Sunday

By Hannah Jones

Dallas Police Department

Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 23-year-old missing man.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Izaak J.B. Chadis was last seen walking on the 1900 block of Pacific Avenue at about 12 a.m. on Sunday.

Police described Chadis as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'5" and weigh 125 pounds.

Chadis was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black shirt, and blue jeans, police said.

According to police, Chadis could be a danger to himself and others.

Police said that anyone who sees Chadis should call 9-1-1 or contact the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.

