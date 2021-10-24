Dallas

Dallas Police Ask for Public's Assistance in Fatal Shooting of 19-Year-Old

NBC 5 News

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in solving a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred in the 4600 bock of Silver Drive at approximately 6:34 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found the victim, 19-year-old Anthony Diante Dixon, shot in a wooded area.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, police said.

According to police, the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

Anyone has information about this homicide is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com.

