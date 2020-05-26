Dallas Police Ask for Help to Locate Missing 9-Year-Old

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a 9-year-old boy last seen Tuesday evening in Dallas' Red Bird neighborhood.

Dallas police said Curtis Eatman, 9, was last seen around 5:30 p.m. riding a white scooter in the 1500 block of Reynoldston Lane. The location is just north of W. Red Bird Lane and east of U.S. Highway 67.

Eatman is 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last see wearing blue Puma track pants and black Champion shoes with white soles. The color of his shirt was unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.