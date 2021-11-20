Dallas Police Ask for Help to Find Missing 72-Year-Old Man

Dallas police are asking for help locating a 72-year-old man last seen Saturday afternoon near the city's border with Seagoville.

Marvin Brackeen, 72, was last seen in the 13900 block of Skyfrost Drive, about one mile northeast of Seagoville High School, at about 12:30 p.m., Dallas police said.

Police said Brackeen is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has gray balding hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and white baseball hat, a white polo shirt with red sleeves, blue jeans and cowboy boots.

Police said Brackeen may be confused and in need of assistance.

Anyone with information about his location was asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.