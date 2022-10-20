Dallas Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Man, 72

Dallas Police say they need the public's help finding 72-year-old Leonard Ray Rhodes, a critically missing man.

Police said Rhodes was last seen walking along the 4500 block of S. Lancaster Road at about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Rhodes may be confused and in need of assistance, police said.

He's a Black man standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a veterans hat, green coat, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Police said Rhodes is considered a critically missing person.

Persons with information are asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or at 214-671-4268. Please reference case number 190542-2022.

WHAT DOES CRITICALLY MISSING MEAN?

Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.