The Dallas Police Department is asking for help finding 14-year-old Jennifer Zamora Esparza.

The teenage girl was last seen leaving her residence in the 5400 block of Larimore Lane on Jan. 31, wearing a pink shirt, gray sweatpants, and black sandals.

Esparza is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

An AMBER Alert was not issued regarding her disappearance. Police did not release why she left her residence or whether they believed she was in grave danger.

Dallas police is encouraging anyone with information to call 911 or the department at 214-671-4268.