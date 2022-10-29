Dallas Police Ask for Help Finding Critically Missing Man, 90

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a critical missing man who they say may be in need of assistance.
John Alfred James was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Lanark Avenue.
James was driving a black 2018 Chevy Trax (crossover SUV) with Texas tag LGM 8816.
James is a 90-year-old Black man with gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing colored pants and a T-shirt.
Anyone with information about James' location is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or 214-671-4268
WHAT DOES CRITICALLY MISSING MEAN?
Missing persons cases are labeled "critical" when the person's safety or life is believed to be in jeopardy.