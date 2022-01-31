Coming Up: Dallas Police Address Human Trafficking Operation, Arrests

Coming Up: News conference at 11 to share details of arrests, operations. Live video will appear at the top of this story.

Two people were arrested Friday in a human trafficking operation by the Dallas police and Homeland Security.

Dallas police said the department's vice unit and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations served search warrants at three separate locations Friday and that two people were arrested.

The locations where the warrants were served were not revealed. Police did not identify the people arrested or the charges they are expected to face.

The Vice Unit Commander is expected to discuss details of the operation and its ongoing efforts to address Human Trafficking in Dallas at 11 a.m. Monday morning. Live video from that news conference will be streamed at the top of this page.