Dallas Police: 18-Year-Old Admits to Accidentally Shooting Friend

Authorities are investigating the shooting of Cristian Avila in a Dallas apartment complex on Sunday

The Dallas Police Department is investigating the murder of Cristian Avila after he was shot in an apartment.

Police say that the shooting occurred on Sunday, at the Ridgecrest Apartments complex located at 6417 Ridgecrest Rd.

Officers say they arrived at the apartment unit and found Hector Romero-Molina giving medical attention to Avila who had a gunshot wound to the chest. 18-year-old Alexandre Orozco Garcia who was also in the unit said that while holding a 9mm, the pistol went off striking Avila.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Avila to the Presbyterian Hospital where he died.

Romero and Garcia were taken to police headquarters where they both gave their statements. Romero says that all three of them were playing video games and that there was no dispute when the gun was fired.

Garcia admitted to shooting Avila when he was handling the gun and was later charged with manslaughter.

This is an ongoing investigation.

