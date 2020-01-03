Dallas PD Rounding Up Domestic Violence Criminals

Dallas police are making a big push this month to arrest people wanted on domestic violence charges.

A letter was sent to hundreds of people with outstanding domestic violence warrants, giving them a chance to turn themselves in at several locations until until the middle of the month. If they don't, detectives will go after them.

The roundup is headed by the department's domestic violence unit, with 34 detectives working this initiative throughout the month.

"We have a group of dynamic detectives in the domestic violence unit who are pretty set on making sure that they're aggressive and that they're looking at and turning over every rock that every home address, work address, and hiding location is uncovered," said Major Danny Williams with DPD.

These round ups aren't too common -- the last one was done back in mid-2018.

That year, more than 15,000 calls in the city involved domestic violence, according to the City of Dallas Domestic Violence Task

Force Annual Report.

The report also shows that police filed more than 4,000 domestic violence cases, up 24% from the previous year.

Dallas police are hopeful this round up will help to bring those numbers down.

"It's to make sure that the victim and the families are safe. And making sure that we're giving the victims an opportunity to request social service referrals, request protective orders and also make sure that they are getting the services that they need," said Maj. Williams.

This round up comes amid the release of the DPD's new crime-fighting plan for 2020. The plan was released Thursday after a 2019 that was the most violent year in Dallas in more than a decade.

Dallas police say this round up can also help them crack down on other crime issues across the city.

"We have violators who have gotten arrest warrants out who are also involved in other crimes within the city, so putting them in jail for their family violence warrants actually makes the citizens of Dallas safe while they're in jail and they can't commit other crimes," said Maj. Williams.

The addresses where offenders can turn themselves in are listed below: