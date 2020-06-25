Dallas PD Needs Help Identifying Suspected Package Thief

The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspected package thief.

On June 17, a man entered a package room at an apartment complex at 4606 Cedar Springs Road, took a package that wasn't his and walked out the door.

He is described as a white male in his late teens to early 20s with brown hair. It is not known if the suspect lives in the complex or not.

Anyone with information on the suspect is being asked to contact Detective K.D. Janse at 214-671-8066.