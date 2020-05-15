Dallas PD Memorial to Honor Officers Killed in the Line of Duty

The Dallas Police Department on Friday is holding a virtual memorial ceremony in honor of the officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice while serving their community.

The memorial ceremony will be streamed live at 12 p.m. in the video player above and on Dallas PD's social media pages.

The event aims to recognize the four Dallas police officers and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit officer killed in the July 7, 2016 ambush shooting, as well as all U.S. law enforcement who have been killed in the line of duty, the department said.

The ceremony is scheduled to coincide with National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is Friday.