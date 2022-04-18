Dallas PD: Man Dead From Gunshot Wound After Threatening Household

One man is dead from a gunshot wound after Dallas police responded to a burglary in progress Sunday night, officials said in a press release.

At the scene, officers spoke to residents who said a man was lying outside from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue transported the man, 33-year-old Roman Valle, to a nearby hospital where he died.

Preliminary reports determine Valle had thrown a large rock through the window of a house and threatened the people inside. Believing Valle had the intent to harm, a resident shot through closed blinds, hitting and killing him.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.