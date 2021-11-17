Dallas PD Launches Annual ‘Home for the Holidays' DWI Initiative

The Dallas Police Department DWI Squad will be conducting its annual "Home for the Holidays" DWI initiative beginning Nov. 24.
Officers will be working throughout the city of Dallas in areas where high volumes of DWI offenses and accidents have occurred.
The Dallas Police Department offered tips for driving during the holiday season:
If you plan to go out and drink, please consider the below tips --
- Always have a designated driver
- Call a taxi or download a rideshare app on your telephone
- If visiting a friend or relative, spend the night
- Never enter a vehicle with someone who has been drinking
- Consider drinking non-alcoholic beverages
- Take away the keys from those who have been drinking
- Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs can result in significant financial costs, legal expenses, potential medical costs, increased insurance premiums, property damage, jail time, and loss of life.