Police Investigating After North Texas Food Bank Driver's Trailer, Vehicle Stolen

Dallas police are investigating after someone took off with a North Texas Food Bank driver’s personal SUV and trailer early Friday morning.

Surveillance cameras caught someone driving off with Kenneth Knox’s trailer and Chevy Tahoe parked in his front yard.

Knox's 7-year-old daughter has one wish this Christmas.

“For my daddy to get his trailer back,” said Ava Knox. “I feel sad like my dad does because he worked on that really hard.”

When she saw her dad’s trailer, SUV and Jeep gone from the front yard, she called him at work.

“She’s smart. She noticed it and said, ‘Dad, how can you drive both your cars to work?’” Knox said.

Knox is a single father of a young son and daughter. He’s also a colon cancer survivor.

He started a landscaping business about five months ago as a way to make extra money for his family during the pandemic.

“I don’t know how long I’m going to be around. I’m just going to be honest. I just wanted to get my kids straight and make sure they were good.”

He hopes anyone who knows anything will contact Dallas police.

Knox says the trailer and its equipment are worth an estimated $21,000.

“It’s sad. I worked up to this point for like three years of saving up and I’m just trying to make sure my kids are okay financially. And then this happens right around Christmas time,” Knox said.

A colleague at the North Texas Food Bank started a GoFundMe page to help Knox.

“Kenneth has been a dedicated hunger fighter for almost a decade. Not only does he demonstrate our core values of integrity, compassion and collaboration, he maintains a positive attitude even when times are tough,” a spokesperson for the NTFB said .