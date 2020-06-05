Dallas PD Implements ‘Duty to Intervene’ Policy Overnight

Dallas Chief of Police Renee Hall implemented a new order late Thursday night compelling officers “to either stop, or attempt to stop, another employee when force is being inappropriately applied or is no longer required.”

The order applies to all members of the department, both sworn and non-sworn.

The order comes amid growing calls for police accountability after the death of George Floyd while he in the custody of police in Minneapolis.

"Millions watched a Minneapolis police officer suffocate Mr. George Floyd to death by applying pressure with his knee on the victim’s neck for nearly 9 minutes. His fellow co-workers either assisted or stood by and watched Mr. Floyd take his last breath. Had the officer’s partners intervened, the outcome might have been different. The revision was developed to create a culture where what happened to Mr. Floyd does not happen again," the department said in a news release.

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal arrest. Three other officers, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng, also face charges of aiding and abetting murder, according to criminal complaints filed this week.

Earlier Thursday, Hall announced that no charges will be filed against protesters who were detained by police on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on Monday.

Friday, the Dallas Police Department’s Latino Law Enforcement Association and Black Police Association will host a “Blue for Black Lives Matter” march for solidarity.