Dallas PD Chief to Present Crime Reduction Plan to Dallas City Council on Monday

On Monday, Dallas city council members will hear more about police Chief Renee Hall's plan to reduce crime in Dallas.

This comes after a very violent year for the city. In 2019, Dallas recorded 209 homicides.

Two weeks ago, Hall rolled out her more than 20-page violent crime reduction plan that calls for -- among other things -- a 5% reduction in violent crime.

Alongside city council members and DPD officers, Hall has been holding a series of listening sessions across the city in the past week to present her 2020 goals and to hear out the issues people are facing in their own neighborhoods.

“You bring the suggestions to the table, and we work on the other days that we want to work on. gone are the days of coming to meeting and us listening and nothing happening. when you come over is an issue, we work together to implement that in the department," she said during her latest session on Saturday.

In the plan, DPD wants to target specific crimes that saw the largest increase in 2019, which includes murders, aggravated and robberies.

“Criminals have no jurisdiction or boundaries. We recognize that the individuals that are committing crimes in south Dallas are the same ones that are in north and west Dallas," she said on Saturday.

They hope to do this through efforts including data analysis, newer and more proactive policing, and building more trust, transparency and communication with the community.

Hall said even just a five percent reduction in violent crime would result in nearly 500 fewer victims across the city.

But Dallas mayor Eric Johnson has already said he would like to see a more substantial drop in crime than the 5% stipulated in the plan.

The meeting with city council takes place at 1 p.m. Monday at Dallas City Hall.

Chief hall's next listening session is scheduled for Tuesday in District 1. Click here for a complete list.

Updated crime reports from the Dallas Police Department can be obtained here.