Dallas PD Chief to Call for Peace After Days of Protests and Unrest

The Chief of the Dallas Police Department is expected to call for peace Tuesday following days of unrest and clashes between protesters and law enforcement across North Texas.

Chief Renee Hall's remarks come the morning after police officers confronted protesters marching across the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge in Dallas -- the fourth day of protests in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Police estimated about 300 people attended the demonstration despite a 7 p.m. curfew in the city. At one point police responded to a group of shouting protesters by shooting what appeared to be rubber bullets.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Hall is expected to join Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Fort Worth leaders in announcing plans to address protest violence.