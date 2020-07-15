Dallas PD Asks for Tips in Deadly Shooting Monday Afternoon

According to Dallas police, a man was found shot multiple times at Moore Park Monday afternoon.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries according to police.

The man's identity has not been released. No arrests have been made as of this writing.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information regarding this murder to contact Det. Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this crime. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.