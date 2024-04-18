Dallas pastor resigns from civil rights organization, local advocate expects work to continue

Community members continue reacting to the news of Dallas Pastor Freddie Haynes resignation from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Reverend Haynes announced his resignation effective immediately Tuesday, two and a half months after being formally installed as CEO and president of the civil rights organization.

The senior pastor of Dallas-based Friendship West Baptist Church started working with the organization during the Summer of 2023 after being hand-selected as the next leader by Rainbow PUSH Founder, Rev. Jesse Jackson.

Haynes spoke to NBC 5 about his appointment and plans for the organization days before he was formally installed on Feb. 1. He shared his reaction to his appointment and that he hoped the added resources of Rainbow PUSH would help amplify calls for change across the nation and in the metroplex.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"Reverend Jackson kept saying, not only are you the one to do this because of your work, but you're the one to do this because you're in the South. And again, the movement for justice is going back South," Haynes said.

On April 16, Haynes released a short video on Facebook following his resignation, pledging his continued support for Rainbow PUSH despite deciding to part ways.

NBC 5 spoke to Attorney Justin Moore who has worked with Haynes on several cases.

He says he was initially shocked but remains confident that Haynes and Rainbow PUSH leaders will continue being effective advocates for social justice.

While neither side elaborated on why Haynes is leaving, Moore says the community should show them grace.

"If they choose to work in a different way, but still focused on the same work, we should allow them the ability to do so without some of the negative speculation I've been seeing," Moore said.

"I think Freddie Haynes has rooted himself in the work so much where we need to give them the benefit of the doubt. And the same with Jesse Jackson and his family with Rainbow PUSH. I'm hoping to see the work continue. We see there's a strong fight against DEI and affirmative action, not just here in Texas, but across the country. There's still a lot of work to be done."

NBC 5 is waiting to see if there will be joint statement from Haynes and the civil rights organization and to learn who might be named as the next leader of Rainbow PUSH.