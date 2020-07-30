Dallas Partners With TXU Energy, Comp-U-Dopt to Give Laptops to 400 Middle School Kids

Dallas is partnering with TXU Energy and Comp-U-Dopt to give away 400 laptop computers to middle schoolers in need.

Dallas families with at least one middle school student, who previously registered and were randomly selected as part of the giveaway event, will receive their devices at two contactless drive-thru events.

"During this time of great need in our city, the efforts of our private partners are critical to bringing equity to our communities. That is why we are thrilled to partner with TXU Energy and Comp-U-Dopt on this program, which will help provide hundreds of students with the technology that they need this school year," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson. "We must continue to commit ourselves to giving our children every chance to succeed in light of the challenging circumstance they face."

The Comp-U-Dopt laptops are refurbished but include Windows 10 OS, two years of tech support and information on free and low-cost internet options.

The first giveaway event is Monday, Aug. 3 and the second is Tuesday, Aug. 4.