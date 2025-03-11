Dallas Parks says Fair Park operator should be paying for more repairs

Texas Discovery Gardens says it spent $700,000 in repairs at its aging home at Fair Park.

Repairs the director of the Dallas Park and Recreation Department says the private operator of the 277-acre city-owned asset should be stepping up to pay for.

Amid a lush landscape of plants and hundreds of butterfly species, there’s something else that Ron Natinsky pays close attention to.

“Right now, I think we’ve got it under control,” Natinsky said.

The executive director is talking about the long list of repairs, both completed and still needed, inside Texas Discovery Gardens home at Fair Park.

Some repairs guests do not see, like heating and cooling repairs. While others, like repairing lighting fixtures, you can’t see without.

A recent Dallas Park and Recreation Department memo lists $700,000 in repairs TDG has already made with another $800,000 in identified needs.

It’s a scene repeating itself across Fair Park’s inventory of nearly 90-year-old buildings.

Repairs both the Dallas Park and Recreation Department and Natinsky believe the private operator of the city-owned fair park, OVG360 should be paying for.

In a statement Tuesday, OVG360 said it is working with the city on a solution for what it calls a funding gap in maintenance at Fair Park

“Oak View Group and Fair Park First have continued to work with tenant partners to provide maintenance services, including some outside of the lease agreement when resources have been available,” a spokesperson said.

“Many of the facilities inclusive of the Texas Discovery Gardens require significant capital investment which, while we have a vested interest, is not within our contractual responsibility.”

Natinsky, a former Dallas City Council member, says he was stunned when he took over nearly two years ago and saw the number of needed repairs at Texas Discovery Gardens.

Repairs he says are both ongoing and will continue, but at a cost, he doesn’t believe TDG should have to continue by itself long term.

“How long do we wait for somebody to step up to the plate and help us,” Natinsky said. “I grew up here, I’m a big fan of Fair Park,” Natinsky said. “I want this place to succeed.”