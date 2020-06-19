Dallas Parks and Recreation

Dallas Parks and Rec to Offer Limited Summer Camps

walnut hill recreation center
NBC 5 News

Dallas Parks and Recreation will offer six weeks of various youth and teen camp activities July 6 through Aug. 14.

Thirteen different recreation centers will have six-week summer camps, but parents will have to enter a lottery registration for limited spots.

Free outdoor adventure programs, including five-week "Roving Recreation" camps, will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 25 mins ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

HSNT 1 min ago

Humane Society of North Texas Giving Away 44,000-Pounds of Horse Food Saturday, Sunday

According to Dallas Parks and Recreation, all facilities will be deep cleaned every night, and all staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times.

This article tagged under:

Dallas Parks and Recreationopen texas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us