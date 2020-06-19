Dallas Parks and Rec to Offer Limited Summer Camps

Dallas Parks and Recreation will offer six weeks of various youth and teen camp activities July 6 through Aug. 14.

Thirteen different recreation centers will have six-week summer camps, but parents will have to enter a lottery registration for limited spots.

Free outdoor adventure programs, including five-week "Roving Recreation" camps, will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to Dallas Parks and Recreation, all facilities will be deep cleaned every night, and all staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times.