Dallas Parks and Rec to Offer Limited Summer Camps

Dallas Parks and Recreation will offer six weeks of various youth and teen camp activities July 6 through Aug. 14.
Thirteen different recreation centers will have six-week summer camps, but parents will have to enter a lottery registration for limited spots.
Free outdoor adventure programs, including five-week "Roving Recreation" camps, will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis.
According to Dallas Parks and Recreation, all facilities will be deep cleaned every night, and all staff will be required to wear face coverings at all times.