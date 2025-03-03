Dallas Parks adds $2.5M in lighting and cameras to enhance security

On a rather gray start to the week, Christa Griffin says just getting some steps in helps kick-start her Monday.

"I just enjoy the fresh air, I like seeing different people," Griffin said. "You never know who you are going to see so it's always nice to get outside.”

Griffin walked through Harwood Park in downtown Dallas, one of the newest to be added to the city's park system which encompasses 420 parks.

The park has a number of features and amenities, including a signature mammoth playground. Ernie Higginbotham lives nearby and says the openness of the layout in the East Quarter district of downtown and ample lighting add to his enjoyment.

"Some of the light, they come on when you walk by, they have sensors, but it seems to be well lit,” Higginbotham said.

Dallas Park and Recreation on Monday said the department has spent $2.58 million in pandemic-era funds improving the lighting and adding cameras at 58 locations throughout the park system.

Director John Jenkins says the added lighting and technology is part of a layered approach, which includes park rangers and assistance from the Dallas Marshal's Office and Dallas Police to improve safety and security throughout a system that now has 420 parks.

"That's (cameras) are there to make sure we have the extra eyes to ensure their safety," Jenkins said Monday.

Griffin said she also regularly walks on Dallas' trail systems throughout the city and appreciates an added emphasis on security.

"I like the extra cameras, the extra lighting, anything to help us have a safe environment, I’m all for it," Griffin said.