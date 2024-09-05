Dallas Park Board approves $65M in next phase of Cotton Bowl Stadium renovation

On Thursday, the Dallas Park and Recreation Board advanced the next phase of funding for a major renovation of Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The unanimous vote cleared another $65 million in funding earmarked for a remodel of the 94-year-old stadium. The remodel will widen the lower and upper concourses and add additional elevators and escalators.

Groundbreaking on the renovation started in March, with an expected completion date in September 2025.

Mitchell Glieber, president of the State Fair of Texas, said most of the work done over the last six months is designed to ready Phase 2 of the project approved by the Park Board on Thursday.

"It’s going to be great, not only for the state fair but for the city," Glieber said. "At the fair this year you’ll notice outside there is some construction going on.”

The renovations will pause during the 24-day run of the State Fair of Texas, which begins Friday, Sept. 27 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 20.

The highly anticipated renovations focus on enhancements to the visitor experience, including:

The addition of 14 new escalators

Construction of new multi-story entries at the two west entrance gates

The upper west concourse will be increased to three times the current square footage and include two outdoor terraces with views of downtown Dallas.

The main concourse on the west side of the stadium will be doubled in size and feature new art deco artwork to augment the venue’s classic style.

Restrooms and concession stands will get a makeover and more will be added

Creation of new premium seating environments and a newly expanded press area in the South endzone

Improving the in-stadium Wi-Fi signal

Dallas voters approved Proposition A in 2022, which allowed for the largest financial investment in Fair Park's 137-year history.