Dallas Park and Recreation Facilities Face Millions in Damage From Winter Storm

It has been one month since the historic winter storm left widespread damage from power outages to burst pipes.

Aside from impacts to homes, Dallas Park and Recreation facilities also sustained damage with an estimated price tag for repairs in the millions.

At Fair Park, cleanup is still underway behind closed doors.

“We had 23 buildings that were impacted with some sort of storm damage,” Fair Park Assistant General Manager Dee Ann Hirsch said.

Hirsch said they are still working on cost estimates for repairs.

“Fair Park is a big facility. We’ve got 277 acres," he said. "In some cases, we’re still in the fact-finding process, for lack of a better phrase.”

On March 4, the Dallas Park and Recreation Department released a report detailing millions of dollars worth of damage to 87 department facilities, including the Dallas Zoo, Dallas Arboretum, aquatic facilities and recreation centers.

Though the cost for many repairs for Fair Park have not been determined, the report estimates damage to the Hall of State caused by burst pipes will cost about $3.7 million to fix.

Photos from inside the Hall of State from The Dallas Morning News show peeling paint and artifacts laid out to dry.

The winter storm also affected the annual matchup between Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University, which is typically held at the Cotton Bowl. Instead, the State Fair Classic was played Saturday at Globe Life Park.

“We were very disappointed. We would have loved to host the game this year,” says Hirsch.

She told NBC5 as cleanup continues, Cotton Bowl Stadium is preparing for its next big event, a soccer match between Club América and C.F. Monterrey that’ll be played on March 27.

In addition to Fair Park, there is hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the Dallas Zoo, and Klyde Warren Park, among others.

The City Park and Rec Department says next steps include working to submit claims, and working with the city manager’s office to figure out funding for repairs.