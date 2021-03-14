winter storm

Dallas Park and Recreation Facilities Face Millions in Damage From Winter Storm

The cost of repairs is in the millions with some estimates of damage at Fair Park still undetermined

Aside from impacts to homes from the February winter storm, Dallas Park and Recreation facilities also sustained damage with an estimated price tag for repairs in the millions.
NBC5

It has been one month since the historic winter storm left widespread damage from power outages to burst pipes.

Aside from impacts to homes, Dallas Park and Recreation facilities also sustained damage with an estimated price tag for repairs in the millions.

At Fair Park, cleanup is still underway behind closed doors. 

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 1 min ago

COVID-19 Report: 251 Cases, 23 Deaths Announced Sunday in Tarrant, Collin Counties

“We had 23 buildings that were impacted with some sort of storm damage,” Fair Park Assistant General Manager Dee Ann Hirsch said. 

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Hirsch said they are still working on cost estimates for repairs. 

“Fair Park is a big facility. We’ve got 277 acres," he said. "In some cases, we’re still in the fact-finding process, for lack of a better phrase.” 

On March 4, the Dallas Park and Recreation Department released a report detailing millions of dollars worth of damage to 87 department facilities, including the Dallas Zoo, Dallas Arboretum, aquatic facilities and recreation centers.

Though the cost for many repairs for Fair Park have not been determined, the report estimates damage to the Hall of State caused by burst pipes will cost about $3.7 million to fix.

Photos from inside the Hall of State from The Dallas Morning News show peeling paint and artifacts laid out to dry.

The winter storm also affected the annual matchup between Grambling State University and Prairie View A&M University, which is typically held at the Cotton Bowl. Instead, the State Fair Classic was played Saturday at Globe Life Park.

“We were very disappointed. We would have loved to host the game this year,” says Hirsch. 

She told NBC5 as cleanup continues, Cotton Bowl Stadium is preparing for its next big event, a soccer match between Club América and C.F. Monterrey that’ll be played on March 27. 

In addition to Fair Park, there is hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to the Dallas Zoo, and Klyde Warren Park, among others.  

The City Park and Rec Department says next steps include working to submit claims, and working with the city manager’s office to figure out funding for repairs. 

This article tagged under:

winter stormDallas Arboretumstate fair classicDallas Fair ParkDallas Park and Recreation Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us