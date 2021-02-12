Dallas, OurCalling Transition Convention Center to Emergency Homeless Shelter Ahead of Winter Storm

OurCalling, a nonprofit homeless ministry, is working with the city of Dallas to open the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center to shelter the homeless as the blistering cold continues ahead of a life-threatening and dangerous winter storm that is expected to arrive this weekend.

With emergency shelters at capacity, the site will open its doors to 300 homeless people on Friday. The city of Dallas and OurCalling are expecting the number of people seeking shelter to grow as temperatures continue to fall.

The Convention Center will remain open day and night for homeless individuals as long as the temperature is below freezing -- which is expected to be the case for much of next week.

In addition to the shelter, OurCalling, the Salvation Army, and The Stewpot will prepare three meals a day for those staying at the convention center.

Other homeless agencies, such as Austin Street, The Bridge, and Union Gospel Mission, plan to support services at the convention center as well, however, with their own shelters full their help will be limited.

Cots will be provided by the City’s Office of Emergency Solutions, and pallets of masks have been donated by Shoreline City Church.

OurCalling plans to welcome homeless individuals through the loading dock and will use the exhibit hall for social distancing and other safety protocols to be in place.

Funding for the use of the convention center will come from the City of Dallas, OurCalling, and several other partners.

OurCalling said those who want to support the effort can make financial donations. Food, clothing, blanket, and other donations are strongly discouraged at this time to ensure the safety of community members.