Dallas Opera Announces Free Fall Performances of Jack and the Beanstalk

The Dallas Opera's OperaTruck is on the road again this fall across North Texas with several community presentations for audiences of all ages.

Last spring's rescheduled performance of the family-friendly opera Jack and the Beanstalk in Klyde Warren Park will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m.

There is no truck at this performance, the Dallas Opera said.

Through a new partnership, OperaTruck will bring Jack and the Beanstalk to Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church for the first time on Oct. 30, at 2 p.m., and will return to First United Methodist Church on November 13 for a 3 p.m. performance.

OperaTruck will also bring performers for a private performance at Ventana, a local senior living center this fall.

According to the Dallas Opera, all performances take place outdoors, and are free.

Seating is first come, first served, but not always provided, so audiences should bring their own chairs or blankets.

The Dallas Opera said OperaTruck was designed to bring family-friendly productions to Dallas-area communities by using an 18-wheel flatbed "big rig" which has been customized as an outdoor mobile stage.

The truck can accommodate musicians and singers with appropriate distancing in "pop-up" performances.

OperaTruck was retro-fitted and donated by Quincy Roberts, a member of TDO's Board of Directors, a TDO Chorus member, and one of D magazine's "Top 500 Most Influential Leaders".

Roberts is also is a trained opera singer and CEO of Roberts Trucking, the largest African American-owned construction hauler in Dallas.

For additional details, visit www.dallasopera.org.