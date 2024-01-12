Dallas opens warming shelter ahead of winter weather event

The city of Dallas is gearing up for winter weather to move through North Texas this weekend. Notifications were posted online throughout the day, keeping residents updated on city services and safety measures.

Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions activated the inclement weather shelter Friday at Fair Park in South Dallas at 3 p.m. By 4 p.m. people were lining up in anticipation of what’s to come. The city said the shelter will remain open until inclement weather ends, based on reports from NOAA, and per Chapter 45 of the City Code.

For the warming shelter at Fair Park, the city partnered with Austin Street Center, which then collaborated with OurCalling.

Pastor Wayne Walker is the CEO of OurCalling. He’s worked with the homeless community for twenty years. He said inclement weather plans are made several months in advance to put into motion at a moment’s notice.

“We have to have resources stocked, we have to have inventory ready, we have to have cots at the ready and all the volunteers ready to jump on when we say go,” Walker said.

Some 250 people were expected by the end of intake Friday night.

“Probably about another 150 tomorrow, and then maybe 100 more every night,” said Walker. “Right now, we’re set up for about 800 with a little bit of room for expansion, and then we’re looking at what’s the plan B if we grow beyond that.”

Meals, clothing, and other necessities are provided at the shelter. A shuttle will transport people to the shelter throughout the day.

NBC 5 spoke to a man outside of the warming center at Fair Park. He said he was unhoused and needed a warm place for the next few days. He goes by the name Hollywood.

“Just jumped in the van. It’s cold outside. Had to get here early because a lot of people are going to be here today,” he said.

He said he wanted to get in line before the worst of the weather arrived, knowing what it’s like to sleep in subfreezing temperatures.

“It hurts. A lot of pain and you can’t sleep,” he said.

The city also published a news release for those depending on public transportation. DART teams are in place across the region to ensure regular service is not impacted during the weather event. Bus and train station parking lots and walkways are being treated as well.

Friday morning, TxDOT crews began treating roads throughout seven counties in within what’s known as its Dallas District. 100 trucks and some 500 crew members spent 30 hours putting down an initial brine layer.

Walker said it all boils down to the community working together to keep people safe.

Dallas’s Temporary Inclement Weather Shelter will intake hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

For more information visit https://dallashomelesssolutions.com/street-outreach/inclement-weather-activation/