Dallas officials warn drivers as freezing temps create icy roads

As temperatures in Dallas dipped below freezing, the rain tapered off, leading to sporadic and patchy ice formation. Still, city officials urged drivers to stay cautious, warning that bridges and overpasses remained at risk of freezing.

“Because it has been raining, I do believe there will be some very slick spots once it reaches under 32 degrees. So for those areas, we will be placing sand on them to help dry quicker and be less slick,” said Tina Richardson, Assistant Director of the Street Operations Division.

Richardson noted that Tuesday afternoon was too wet for crews to apply liquid brine, a preventative measure used earlier in the week.

Instead, road crews deployed 40 sand trucks, with another 40 on standby. At midnight, they began working in 12-hour shifts to monitor and address slick spots.

After applying brine over the weekend, TxDOT crews also remained in 24/7 operations.

“TxDOT crews have been out since Friday pretreating the roads, laying down that initial layer of brine. We finished that up over the weekend. Yesterday and today we have been spot treating, catching those bridges and overpasses primarily where ice may accumulate,” said spokesperson Tony Hartzel.

The agency also kept watch from the Dallas District Traffic Management Center, which operates 750 traffic cameras across seven counties.