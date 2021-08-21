Dallas Officials Address Police Department Data Recovery Efforts in Special Meeting

The Dallas Police Department held a meeting of the Data Recovery Committee to discuss data retrieval efforts in response to the loss of more than 8TB of data during a data migration process.

According to police, the Data Recovery Committee consists of members from the Dallas Police Department, Dallas County District Attorney's Office, and City of Dallas Information and Technology Services.

The committee discussed the 7.51TB previously addressed in a special joint meeting on Thursday.

The files were deleted during a data migration process in April. About 14TB of data were recovered, but 8TB were thought to be unrecoverable, District Attorney John Creuzot said.

Police said the City of Dallas is identifying the exact groups and end-­users of lost files in the migration, while the police department is contacting those users who have placed service requests regarding data issues to assist with data recovery.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office will also provide a list of pending cases to the Dallas Police Department and City of Dallas in order to conduct case audits.

The Data Recovery Committee will provide updates to the Mayor and Members of the City Council on the progress of recovery efforts.