Dallas Officers Fired Upon in Drive-By Shooting

Dallas police officers were fired upon by a gunman in a passing vehicle while investigating a shooting Tuesday in Pleasant Grove, police say.
It happened about 11:15 p.m. along the 100 block of North Masters Drive, after police were called to a shooting.
According to police, officers were detaining a person in the parking lot of a convenience store when gunfire erupted from a passing vehicle. Officers did not fire back, police said.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
No one was hurt despite several rounds being fired.
Police are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.