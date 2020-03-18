Dallas

Dallas Officers Fired Upon in Drive-By Shooting

Metro

Dallas police officers were fired upon by a gunman in a passing vehicle while investigating a shooting Tuesday in Pleasant Grove, police say.

It happened about 11:15 p.m. along the 100 block of North Masters Drive, after police were called to a shooting.

According to police, officers were detaining a person in the parking lot of a convenience store when gunfire erupted from a passing vehicle. Officers did not fire back, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 2 mins ago

Jackknifed 18-Wheeler Causes Delays

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Fort Worth Police Make Changes Due to Coronavirus Concerns

No one was hurt despite several rounds being fired.

Police are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

Dallaspleasant grove
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us