Dallas officers will receive a $1,000 bonus in recruitment pilot program

Dallas Police officers could receive a $1,000 bonus for recruiting new officers into the department.

The pilot program, which starts as part of the fiscal year 2025 budget on October 1, is intended to help with officer retention and recruitment as DPD works to increase the number of sworn officers.

Dallas Police Assistant Director Martin Riojas told the Dallas City Council during a briefing Wednesday the incentive program would allow 100 officers to receive a $1,000 bonus for applicants who successfully join the force.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said recently that the department has just under 3,100 sworn officers but plans to graduate 250 new officers from its academy in each of the next two years as part of the goal to reach 3600 sworn officers by 2033.

The department is expected to lose 190 officers through attrition in a combination of retirements and officers leaving the department. DPD is expected to lose 37 to retirement and another 83 officers with five years of less service time with the department. Garcia told council it is difficult to get a sense of why those officers are leaving because there is no requirement for employees to list a reason upon exiting.

Garcia said the department is working hard on retention strategies to slow officer departures, a trend that intensified after 2016 with the financial problems of the Dallas Police and Fire Pension system.

The council budget briefing covered the use of overtime within the police department, which went over its projected budget by $11 million this year.

DPD forecasts needing $55.5 million for overtime in 2025, close to the $55.6 million spent in 2024. The presentation to council showed the $55.6 million cost is for 732,000 overtime hours. To cover the same amount of hours with regular time hours, DPD would need to hire 451 additional officers at a cost $113 million.

"I think the importance is to make sure that we’re utilizing it (overtime) judiciously, that we’re responsible with it," Garcia said.

DPD is also working on a trio of retention programs with the goal of reducing the number of officers who leave every year.

Garcia says those retention strategies include expanding the 4-day, 10-hour per day work weeks across the department. Currently, two substations use the schedule that Garcia says was initially started to improve morale, but has since shown results in lowering overtime utilization.

Additionally, DPD will allow officers to sell back their unpaid sick time along with the new $1,000 officer referral program.

Garcia said programs that target recruitment of new officers help with only with recruitment.

"Retention incentives help both," Garcia said about the benefits of recruitment and retention.

The Dallas City Council Public Safety Committee recently approved a similar plan that would pay DPD officers $6,000 for recruiting an officer through the academy.

Dallas Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert said in response to a question about the different approaches, the city would begin with the $100,000 commitment for the pilot program and assess its effectiveness before expanding it.