Dallas Officer Wounded in Shooting in Lake Highlands

A police officer is recovering in a hospital after being shot while responding to a call early Monday morning in Northeast Dallas, authorities say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the police sergeant responded about 1 a.m. to a report of a burglary at an apartment in the Residence at Lake Highlands Apartments community in the 9800 block of Audelia Road.

The sergeant confronted a person who was reported to have been banging and kicking on the front door of a residence. The person opened fire at least four times on the officer, striking him in his hand, Garcia said.

The officer was taken to a hospital and was described as being in stable condition. Garcia said the wound was serious and may require surgery.

"He is just a very brave individual, and this was not going to be the end for him," Garcia said of the wounded officer, who was in "good spirits." "He did an unbelievable job and we're very proud of him."

The suspected gunman ran from the scene but was caught nearby a short time later with the help of Mesquite police, Garcia said. Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search for the shooter, including police in Mesquite, Garland and Richardson, Garcia said.

The gunman, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Dallas Police Headquarters. Details on charges were not immediately available.

