Dallas Officer Uninjured After DART Train Hits Police Unit

A Dallas police officer is expected to be okay after a DART Light Rail crashed into their patrol unit.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday along N. Griffin Street in downtown Dallas.

Officials with DART said in a statement "a southbound Red Line train made contact with a vehicle in the right-of-way."

Shuttle buses are now available between Victory Station, Deep Ellum Station, Pearl/Arts District Station and EBJ/Union Station to serve passengers.

DART Police are leading the investigation.