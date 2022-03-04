DART

Dallas Officer Uninjured After DART Train Hits Police Unit

NBC 5 News

A Dallas police officer is expected to be okay after a DART Light Rail crashed into their patrol unit.

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Friday along N. Griffin Street in downtown Dallas.

Officials with DART said in a statement "a southbound Red Line train made contact with a vehicle in the right-of-way."

Shuttle buses are now available between Victory Station, Deep Ellum Station, Pearl/Arts District Station and EBJ/Union Station to serve passengers.

DART Police are leading the investigation.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

DARTDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us